Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

