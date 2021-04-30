Morgan Stanley Raises Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target to $19.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

BVS stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.