Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.61

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 4559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

