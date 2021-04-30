Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $102.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after buying an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 185,203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 914.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

