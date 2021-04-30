Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.96, but opened at $16.17. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHL. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

