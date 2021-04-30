BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) PT Lowered to $29.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BSIG opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

