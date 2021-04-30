Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUPBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

