United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,203 shares.The stock last traded at $144.12 and had previously closed at $146.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $788.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $360,420.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 10,729 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

