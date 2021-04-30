Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.18

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.18 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 4058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,311,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

