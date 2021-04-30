Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Gap Up to $17.40

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.14. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 2,410 shares traded.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,533.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

