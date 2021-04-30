Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 111,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,797 shares.The stock last traded at $1,275.00 and had previously closed at $1,156.89.

The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,139.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.40, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

