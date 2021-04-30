Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

