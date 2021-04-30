Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

