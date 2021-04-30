Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294,354 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,354 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

