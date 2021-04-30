Analysts Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT at $46.00

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

