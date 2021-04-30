Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

