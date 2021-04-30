Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE VRT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.