Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $426.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.45. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

