Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Price at $22.28

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

