Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.71 EPS

Brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the lowest is $0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $15.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $189.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.