Brokerages Set OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT at $10.25

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONCS shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.