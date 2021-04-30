$2.83 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.95. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.91.

NSC stock opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

