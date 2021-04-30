Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

