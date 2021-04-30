Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of ISBC opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 70.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 170,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

