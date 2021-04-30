Analysts Set Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Target Price at $27.00

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKUS. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Akouos during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

