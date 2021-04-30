Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,330 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,330 ($17.38).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 865.67 ($11.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,360.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,292.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

