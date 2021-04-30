Investors Purchase Large Volume of WEX Call Options (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical volume of 120 call options.

Shares of WEX opened at $212.23 on Friday. WEX has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

