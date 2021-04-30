Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Timken Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Timken in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

The Timken stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

