Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $69.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

