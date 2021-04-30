Conning Inc. Sells 46 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $495.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.33 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

