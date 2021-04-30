Strs Ohio Buys 53,751 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 85.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

