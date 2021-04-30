Whittier Trust Co. Sells 508 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

NYSE:ATO opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.