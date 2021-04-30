Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $276.96 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

