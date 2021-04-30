The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

