Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,996 shares of company stock worth $8,644,126. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

