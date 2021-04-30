Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

