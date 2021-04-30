Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $981,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Progress Software worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 48,448 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

