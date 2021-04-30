CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,423.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

