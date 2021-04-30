Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

