UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Up 88.7% in April

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the March 31st total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

