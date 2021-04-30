William Blair Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.04. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

