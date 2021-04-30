Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Peiming Zheng Sells 15,234 Shares

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

