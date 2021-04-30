Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $911,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

MRNA stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Moderna by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 51,784 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Moderna by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

