Meridian Co. (MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 17th

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $26.44 on Friday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

