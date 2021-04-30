iSelect Limited (ISU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

iSelect Limited (ASX:ISU) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.
iSelect Company Profile
