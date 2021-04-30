Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
