Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

COUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Coursera stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

