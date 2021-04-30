Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $22.41 on Monday. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

