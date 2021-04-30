Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

