Conning Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

