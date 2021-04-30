Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.25.

NYSE WSM opened at $175.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

